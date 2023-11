A driver who is accused of killing her passenger when she lost control and crashed her Porsche on a Washington freeway - while allegedly drunk - has left the country.



Ting Ye, 26, was charged with vehicular homicide and bail was set at $2million - but she quickly fled to her home country of China before she could be apprehended.



New traffic camera footage showed the horrific moment Ye allegedly drove the white sports car at 100mph and crashed the vehicle on September 30.



Horrifying moment 'drunk driving' Porsche 911 driver Ting Ye loses control and flies off Washington state freeway at 100mph killing 27-year-old passenger before fleeing for Beijing to escape vehicular homicide charges



