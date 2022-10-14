WATCH: How Does Honda Build The Civic Type R?

The Honda Civic Type R is one of the most sought-after hot hatches in the market, with owners waiting in line for deliveries. Honda treats their anticipation with an 11-minute-long video from the Yorii Automobile Plant in Saitama, where the Type R is being produced. The video takes us through every step of the production process, showing the molds of various body panels, the paint application, the assembly of mechanical components including the engine, and the fitment of the interior trim. Like in every modern vehicle, the Type R’s production is streamlined with the help of technology, although the human aspect also appears to be crucial.



