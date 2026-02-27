WATCH: Idaho Woman Steals Ambulance And Crashes Into Homeland Security Building, Then Tries To Light Everything On Fire

Police have arrested an Idaho woman on multiple charges, including stealing an ambulance. After allegedly taking the ambulance, she then deliberately crashed it into a Meridian office building that houses the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

She wasn’t finished there, though. The woman also then allegedly attempted to set it on fire. Yes, she had herself quite a day… allegedly.

On Monday night, the Meridian Police Department announced that they had taken a 43-year-old Idaho woman into custody for allegedly driving a stolen ambulance into a building housing Department of Homeland Security offices. Authorities described it as a “attempt to burn” it. Fortunately, police reported there were no injuries.









