In a recent operation, the Broward County Sheriff's Office successfully recovered a stolen BMW M5. The vehicle was part of a string of high-end car thefts in the area, and its recovery was part of a larger crackdown by the BSO. This recovery effort is a testament to the BSO's commitment to combating auto theft and ensuring the safety and security of residents' property.



The cops video is awesome! LOL!









Florida Sheriffs are BASED pic.twitter.com/vEhgm87nwT — Clown World ™ ?? (@ClownWorld_) May 9, 2024