WATCH: Jay Leno Takes Out the First Ever McLaren Supercar

Everyone knows the story of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Hennessey, or Rimac. But can anyone honestly tell how did McLaren arrive onto the high-octane scene? How did it start? What was of McLaren before the infamous F1 of the 90s, the absolute speed machine that won Le Mans with no modifications whatsoever? It all started in 1969, with the M6GT – Bruce’s greatest gift to the motoring world. The automotive world holds few machines in higher regard than a McLaren, the company that began as one man’s vision of taking fabulous race cars and making them fabulous road-legal supercars. That’s how the M6GT was born. Conceived as a “very high-performance car that could be used on the road,” this vehicle is pure race-bred engineering, impeccable aerodynamics, and featherweight construction.







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