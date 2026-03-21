WATCH! LONG TERM VIDEO REVIEW: 2025 RAM Pickup. Is The F-150 Team WORRIED? Or NAH?

After a full year and 16,000 miles behind the wheel, our time with the Ram 1500 has been equal parts luxury and frustration — a true rollercoaster that perfectly captures the current state of modern pickup trucks.



On paper, and often in real life, this is easily our favorite truck in the segment. The Hurricane turbocharged inline-six is a revelation: smooth, responsive, and packed with effortless torque that makes highway passing and towing a race car to the track feel almost effortless. Pair that with class-leading air suspension that delivers a genuinely cloud-like ride, and an interior dripping with premium materials, massaging seats, and thoughtful details, and it’s no wonder the Ram quickly became the staff favorite for everything from long road trips to family hauls.



Yet beneath the polished surface lies a truck that still feels unfinished. Repeated electronic gremlins — from “service shifter” warnings that refused to let the truck start, to laggy infotainment, phantom warning lights, and finicky hands-free driving tech — repeatedly tested our patience. For a nearly $90,000 vehicle, these issues aren’t just annoying; they undermine the entire ownership experience.



In the end, the Ram 1500 drives like a dream but lives like a headache. Here’s our full long-term verdict.



If YOU were in-market for a pickup RIGHT NOW, WHICH would YOU buy and WHY?















