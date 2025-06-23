WATCH: Lexus LFR Supercar Caught On The Roads Of California

It’s been over three years since Toyota unveiled the GR GT3 concept to preview a future race car. Since then, our sister site Motorsport.com has reported that a street-legal version with a Lexus badge is in the works. Fast-forward to mid-2025, and the production model is still a no-show. That said, we still get giddy with excitement whenever a prototype is spotted testing on public roads. A new spy video shows the road-going model out and about in California. Shared on Instagram by veteran journalist Jonny Lieberman, the footage, which was recorded from inside a BMW M5 Touring on Angeles Crest, shows what reports suggest will be called the Lexus LFR. The low-slung performance machine was in good company, as it appears Lexus was benchmarking the prototype against a previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. The two coupes were accompanied by a current-generation Toyota Sequoia equipped with power-extending tow mirrors. The SUV in the front of the fleet was also a Sequoia.





