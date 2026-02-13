WATCH! MUST SEE TV! IF The Mercedes G-Wagon Was A PERSON, Would THIS Be IT?

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up—or should I say, honk if you're entitled? Ever wondered what happens when a luxury SUV gets a human makeover? Picture this: the Mercedes G-Wagon, that boxy beast of bling, strutting down the street like it owns the asphalt (and your parking spot). It's not just a car; it's a personality disorder on wheels! From shoulder-passing Subaru's to denying climate change while guzzling gas, this vehicular diva embodies every road-rage stereotype with a side of Botox and buccaneer fat removal—wait, buccal fat? Yeah, sharp chins for slicing peasants!



In this hilarious clip from the brilliant mind of Carly Christopher, prepare to laugh as the G-Wagon comes alive as the ultimate snob: "Money money, you're poor!" Living in three cities at once? Check. Honking like a symphony of impatience? Double check. If you've ever been cut off by one of these rolling status symbols, this impersonation will hit harder than a fender bender. Dive in and enjoy the roast—global warming might be fake, but the burns are real!









If the G Wagon was a person!

?????? pic.twitter.com/hOH24gy1OL — Shawnee Gregorio (@GregorioSh64773) February 12, 2026



