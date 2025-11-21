WATCH: Porsche Pits The All Electric Cayenne Against The 918 Spyder To Determine Which Is the GOAT

Agent009 submitted on 11/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:21 AM

Views : 232 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

orsche unveiled its most powerful production car ever, the Cayenne Electric, which is also its heaviest car ever. To prove that weight is not an issue, the Stuttgart-based automaker pitted the SUV against the 918 Spyder. There is a 12-year gap between the two.

Porsche unveiled the 918 Spyder in September 2013 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, when auto shows were all the rage. It dropped as a plug-in hybrid powered by a mid-mounted 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 and two electric motors. The system produced numbers that were incredible at the time: 875 horsepower (886 metric horsepower) and 944 pound-feet (1,280 Newton meters) of torque.

It did 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in a mind-blowing 2.2 seconds. It dropped, at the time, as Porsche's most powerful and quickest production car. The plug-in hybrid system had to pull a model that, equipped with the Weissach Package and sporting a tiny 6.8-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, weighed 3,602 pounds (1,634 kilograms).



 


Read Article


WATCH: Porsche Pits The All Electric Cayenne Against The 918 Spyder To Determine Which Is the GOAT

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)