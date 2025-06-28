WATCH! SPY VIDEO! BEST Closeup Look Of The 2026 Kia Telluride. It Can RUN But It CAN'T HIDE!

The automotive world is abuzz with excitement as spy photos and videos of the 2026 Kia Telluride surface across social media platforms, offering tantalizing glimpses of the next-generation three-row SUV. Captured in locations from California to South Korea, these leaks reveal a redesigned Telluride, codenamed LQ2, set to debut in December 2025 with sales starting in early 2026. The images and clips, shared widely on platforms like YouTube and X, showcase a boxier, more angular design, drawing comparisons to Kia’s electric EV9, with vertical LED headlights, a bold grille, and rugged lower body accents.



A significant highlight from the spy content is the Telluride’s first-ever hybrid powertrain, expected to pair a 2.5L turbocharged engine with electric motors, delivering around 300 horsepower and improved fuel efficiency of 25-30 MPG, a step up from the current V6’s 21-23 MPG. Interior shots, partially uncovered, hint at a revamped dashboard with a single large display for infotainment and gauges, alongside a new steering wheel, suggesting a premium, tech-forward cabin.



Social media reactions range from enthusiasm for the hybrid option and rugged styling to debates over whether the design strays too far from the current model’s appeal. Posts on X highlight the Telluride’s boxy silhouette and recovery hooks, especially on the X-Pro variant, fueling speculation about enhanced off-road capabilities. As Kia prepares to unveil this family-friendly SUV, the spy content continues to drive anticipation online.









