WATCH! Seattle RELEASED The CHRISTMAS KRACKENHEADS. You Won't BELIEVE This MOVE!

On Christmas Day 2025, Seattle truly released the Kraken—but instead of the hockey team's mythical beast terrorizing opponents on ice, it was a wild-eyed pedestrian unleashing chaos on I-5. A man, casually dodging traffic near Northgate like he was auditioning for Frogger: Highway Edition, caught the attention of a Washington State Patrol lieutenant who pulled over to intervene.



What happened next? Exclusive video captured the suspect pacing nervously, then boldly yanking open the driver's door, shoving the female lieutenant to the pavement, and peeling out in her patrol car. Talk about a holiday heist gone wrong—or right, depending on your view of audacity.



The joyride didn't last long. An intense multi-agency pursuit ensued, ending in Lynnwood where troopers pinned the stolen cruiser and slapped cuffs on the Grinch-impersonator. Thankfully, the lieutenant escaped injury, though the car took some battle scars.



Seattle's Kraken might dominate the NHL, but this real-life "Krakenhead" proved the city's streets can spawn even weirder monsters. Moral of the story: Don't mess with state troopers on Christmas—you'll end up on the permanent naughty list, behind bars instead of under the tree.



TMZ finds another WINNER...













?? EXCLUSIVE: A man in Seattle is in police custody after stealing a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant ... and exclusive new video shows the suspect shoving the cop to the ground and taking off in her car. pic.twitter.com/69zxNv2189 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2025



State Patrol cruiser stolen: A suspect assaulted a trooper then stole her car on I-5. Other troopers chased the car and spun it out in Snohomish County.



Nobody hurt, suspect in custody. In the video, the stolen cruiser is the gray unmarked. @komonews @wastatepatrol pic.twitter.com/WoHMww8BUz — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) December 25, 2025



