WATCH: Stock Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Takes On A McLaren P1 Around Circuit Of The Americas

Those who think that the latest Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, not to mention the even crazier ZR1X, is not a real supercar cannot call themselves petrolheads. That’s because this model offers new-age supercar performance all for a fraction of the price. This model has already proved its worth multiple times, the latest of which came directly from Hennessey. And no, it’s not a tuned example that completed a very fast lap around the racetrack, as this machine is bone stock. So, who do you think the Lone Star State tuner put behind the wheel? None other than its President, Alex Roys, who is a very skilled driver that has been involved in lots of track testing and the development of rides such as the Venom F5.









