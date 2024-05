Some will say that street takeovers and sideshows are just kids being kids or harmless fun, but a shooting death in Chicago proves otherwise. In the early hours of Sunday morning, a young man lost his life at 59th Street and Western Ave in Chicago. Video from the scene suggests that he was simply trying to get through the crowd participating in the event when one participant shot him several times. According to ABC7 News, that’s what the police believe as well.



A man was shot and killed during a street takeover last night at 59th and Western. In the footage, his black Honda appears to hit some spectators as he is shot multiple times in the face, chest, and arm. Approximately 10-15 shell casings were discovered at the scene.… pic.twitter.com/LnBCO43vHI — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) May 5, 2024





