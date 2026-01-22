WATCH: Subaru Crosstrek E-Boxer Vs Honda HR-V Vs Hyundai Kona N-Line Drag Race In The Snow

Lady Winter still resides in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, and it’s always a good idea to adapt your driving habits and even your vehicle to the weather conditions. Even content creators do that, by the way. As such, Sam, the host of the "Sam CarLegion" channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another skirmish - albeit this one takes place in a harsh Canadian winter setting, complete with snow and ice. It’s the same location where he does all the drag and roll racing when the weather is fair, by the way. However, now we’re dealing with something else.

Since Lady Winter permitted, Sam is back with another installment of his favorite Slip ‘N Grip Race series, this time around featuring a trio of small family crossover SUVs. They’re all equipped with AWD and winter tires, by the way, to level the playing field as much as possible. Now, let’s meet the contestants.







