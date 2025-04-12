WATCH: The Woes Of Not Using Top Tier Gas In Your Vehicle

A father-and-son mechanic duo flagged a surprising issue on a 2023 Mazda CX-5—the kind of problem they say they’re seeing more often, even on newer cars.

Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice), which bills itself as a team trying to bring more transparency to car repair, explained that it took them a minute to nail down what was wrong because the Mazda was so new. They weren’t expecting trouble on a car that fresh off the lot.

The SUV already had serious mileage—96,588—but the mechanics suggest the issue they uncovered shouldn’t be happening this soon.