WATCH: Toyota Camry, vs Honda Accord, vs Hyundai Sonata Battle Each Other For The Best Of The Boring

Now that the spring thaw is in effect even in Canada, Sam, the host of the "Sam CarLegion" channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another skirmish - one of the top-selling mid-size sedans with hybrid powertrains.

After an entire series of drag races and slaloms in the snow, it seems that Lady Spring is taking over from her sister Lady Winter, and the spring thaw brings together a trio of best-selling mid-size sedans for an all-out battle that includes a review, a drag race, and even a cone slalom. But first, let’s meet the contestants.

The gray mid-size sedan with a hybrid powertrain is a Hyundai Sonata. The South Korean automaker nailed its fifth consecutive year of record sales on the US automotive market in 2025 with a surge of seven percent to almost 902k units. Among the star players, the Sonata mid-sizer couldn’t achieve Elantra’s power, though, and dropped 13% to 60k last year.







