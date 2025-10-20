WATCH: Toyota Global Reveal Of The All New Land Cruiser FJ - Is This What You Were Hoping For?

Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled the new Land Cruiser FJ, with the Japan launch planned for around mid-2026. Launched originally as the Toyota BJ in 1951, the Land Cruiser immediately became the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. Since then, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that only the Land Cruiser can reach. Developed and refined based on global, real-world customer usage, it provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been carried forward and continues to evolve to this day. With cumulative sales of about 12.15 million units in over 190 countries and regions around the world, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere. It is a flagship Toyota model that has been developed and refined by customers around the world for over 70 years.





Until now, the Land Cruiser lineup has consisted of three distinct series: the Station Wagon that always showcases the latest technologies and has evolved into the flagship model (currently the 300 Series); the Heavy-Duty model with outstanding durability and serviceability as a workhorse (the 70 Series); and the core Land Cruiser model that was created in 2024 as a return to the car's origins?simple, sturdy vehicle that helps fulfill customers' lifestyle choices and practical needs (the 250 Series).



With the addition of the new Land Cruiser FJ to the series, Toyota will provide new value in the form of "Freedom & Joy" that come from enjoying the Land Cruiser in your own way?while retaining the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that support people's lifestyles. This stems from the desire to allow even more customers to enjoy the Land Cruiser, a vision made possible by the return to its origins with the 250 Series. The Land Cruiser will continue to evolve to meet societal demands while supporting the lives of customers around the world and remaining a vehicle they can trust.

Three Key Features of the Land Cruiser FJ Interior and exterior styling that fuses the traditional and modern that is the Land Cruiser's inheritance in a functional package Exterior Design:





Follows a silhouette that emphasizes a square cabin, taking into consideration the habitability and cargo capacity that successive generations of Land Cruisers have prioritized Expresses a lean, strong sense of mass and fun through a rectangular body with a dice motif and chamfered edges

The front and rear express a powerful sense of stability through a composition of powerful bumpers and flared fenders on a taut, simple body



Both front and rear corner bumpers are removable, segmented types, allowing only damaged parts to be replaced to improve repairability, while also taking customizability into account to allow users to enjoy their Land Cruiser in their own unique ways

Interior Design & Safety:









Achieves a cockpit layout that enables instant recognition and steering across a wide range of driving conditions, with a horizontal instrument panel that makes vehicle attitude easy to recognize, a monitor and switches that consolidate functions to minimize eye movement, and a shift knob that allows natural operation, all aimed at creating an interior where users can experience the joy of mobility Achieves good forward visibility through a low-set cowl and instrument panel, contributing to safe on- and off-road driving. Employs a low beltline to improve visibility of road surfaces even on rough roads

Toyota Safety Sense, an active safety package with advanced functions including the Pre-collision Safety System, supports enjoyable driving with peace of mind



Combines off-road performance and mobility worthy of a Land Cruiser with ease and agility from being compact

Utilizes the platform refined in the IMV series to ensure ground clearance and approach angle. Achieves outstanding off-road performance worthy of a Land Cruiser through wheel articulation (the ability of a tire to stay on the ground) equivalent to the 70 Series





Utilizes the platform refined in the IMV series to ensure ground clearance and approach angle. Achieves outstanding off-road performance worthy of a Land Cruiser through wheel articulation (the ability of a tire to stay on the ground) equivalent to the 70 Series A shorter wheelbase (270 mm shorter than the 250 Series) ensures excellent maneuverability with a minimum turning radius of 5.5 m and mobility on off-road terrain, giving the Land Cruiser new appeal

Addition of braces under the floor and higher body rigidity ensure excellent handling stability

During development, extensive off-road testing identified points for improvement to ensure true Land Cruiser-ness?reliability, durability, and off-road performance Customization that makes you want to go anywhere Options that expand the joy of customization will be introduced (various items are scheduled to be introduced sequentially during the model life. Availability and content will differ by region)

Round headlights reminiscent of previous generations of Land Cruisers

MOLLE panels for attaching outdoor equipment that can provide cargo space for diverse uses

Robust exterior and functional items that embody Land Cruiser's signature off-road style for going anywhere

Toyota is also developing the Land Hopper, an electric personal mobility vehicle designed to carry people and cargo, offering new value in mobility (launch date undecided)

Allows users to experience the joy of off-road riding on trails (primarily unpaved paths in mountains and forests), going beyond where the Land Cruiser can take them, expanding the pleasures of travel beyond everyday use to touring at travel destinations through its ability to be stored in a vehicle's luggage area

Land Cruiser FJ Main Specifications (Prototype) Length (mm) 4,575 Width (mm) 1,855 Height (mm) 1,960 Wheelbase (mm) 2,580 Seating capacity Two-row, five-passenger Engine 2TR-FE 2.7-liter gasoline engine Driveline 4WD (part-time four-wheel drive system) Transmission 6 Super ECT Maximum output 120 kW (163 PS) Maximum torque 246 N?m



