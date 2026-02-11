WATCH: Toyota In Trouble Down Under For This So Called Dangerous Ad

An investigation into a television advertisement for the new-generation Toyota HiLux ute has found the automaker in breach of multiple advertising standards codes, meaning it will have to be updated or pulled from air entirely.
 
The HiLux ad, named ‘The Pied Piper’, depicts a large number of dogs chasing a red HiLux Rogue down a dirt road and into a town, with the animals jumping into the ute’s tray, unrestrained, comically overloading the vehicle.
 
“Complaints were received on the grounds that the ad depicts dangerous and potentially illegal behaviour,” said the Case Report from the Ad Standards Community Panel.





 


