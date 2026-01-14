WATCH: Trump Flips Off Rabid Leftist At Ford Factory Visit In Michigan

U.S. President Donald Trump raised his middle finger and appeared to direct profanity toward a factory worker who expressed criticism of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy at a Michigan auto plant on Tuesday, video circulating online showed.
The entertainment site TMZ first published video capturing the exchange, and the White House did not dispute its authenticity.
“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House spokesman Steven Cheung told Reuters in an email.
