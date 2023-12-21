WATCH: Two Chinese Cars Earn A ZERO Safety Rating In Australian Crash Testing

The MG 5 and Mahindra Scorpio have managed to join an exclusive club – they’re only the second and third vehicles ever to earn the illustrious zero-star safety rating after their not-so-glorious performance in testing by the Australasian New-Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

Both cars were criticized “due to the fundamental omission of safety features that have been commonplace in new cars for many years,” with the chief executive of ANCAP, Carla Hoorweg stating, “both brands have misjudged the safety expectations of today’s consumers.” So, what went so wrong?




