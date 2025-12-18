WATCH! UNLOCK AND LOAD! Was THIS Your Mode Of THEFT-DETERENT Back In The Day?

Agent001 submitted on 12/18/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:17 PM
Views : 930 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Who had one of these in the day?In the old days, you literally had to take the radio out of your car and put it in a bag to carry around so it wouldn't get stolen pic.twitter.com/Olt3js6Qr9— Cigarette Nostalgia (@CigsMake) December 19, 2025
In the old days, you literally had to take the radio out of your car and put it in a bag to carry around so it wouldn't get stolen pic.twitter.com/Olt3js6Qr9— Cigarette Nostalgia (@CigsMake) December 19, 2025
In the old days, you literally had to take the radio out of your car and put it in a bag to carry around so it wouldn't get stolen pic.twitter.com/Olt3js6Qr9
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news