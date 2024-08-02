WATCH: Volkswagen Superbowl Ad To Focus On The American Love Story

Volkswagen is joining the list of automakers lined up for a spot for a Super Bowl LVIII commercial with its new ad titled An American Love Story. To create a buzz ahead of the big game, VW rolled out multiple 15-second teasers, and long-time fans of the brand should love them.



That's because all teasers feature classic VW models, including the Type 1, also known as the Beetle. 2024 is the perfect time for the Wolfsburg-based automaker to market itself to Americans more since it is celebrating 75 years of existence in the country, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Golf nameplate.









Read Article