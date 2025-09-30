WATCH: Waymo Driverless Taxi Goes On Unsupervised Golf Adventure

Waymo has provided some clarification on a video that has been spreading recently on social media. The video, as hilarious as it was, would likely have resulted in Tesla getting crucified if a Robotaxi running FSD had been involved instead. As per Waymo, there is actually a pretty good reason why one of its self-driving cars ended up driving around a golf course. This weekend, a video emerged on social media showing a Waymo self-driving car driving around a golf course. Unlike other Waymos, this particular vehicle was operating on the grass itself, just a few meters away from people. Spectators could be heard laughing in the video as the Waymo slowly drove over the golf course.



What if Tesla showed this behavior?



The media in particular will try to kill Tesla. pic.twitter.com/GTRqIJglL4 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) September 28, 2025









Read Article