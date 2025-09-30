WATCH: Waymo Driverless Taxi Goes On Unsupervised Golf Adventure

Waymo has provided some clarification on a video that has been spreading recently on social media. The video, as hilarious as it was, would likely have resulted in Tesla getting crucified if a Robotaxi running FSD had been involved instead.
As per Waymo, there is actually a pretty good reason why one of its self-driving cars ended up driving around a golf course.
This weekend, a video emerged on social media showing a Waymo self-driving car driving around a golf course. Unlike other Waymos, this particular vehicle was operating on the grass itself, just a few meters away from people. Spectators could be heard laughing in the video as the Waymo slowly drove over the golf course.
Read Article