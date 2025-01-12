WATCH: What Is It Like To Suffer A Blow Out At Almost 250 MPH?

High-speed record attempts are exciting, showcasing a vehicle's performance and a manufacturer's engineering ability and testing the achievable boundaries. Several manufacturers are currently embroiled in attempts to surpass 300 mph, but one name stands proud above the rest as an icon of speed: Bugatti. Since the early 1990s, Bugatti has set new standards for speed. The EB110 managed several of these, but it wasn't until the Veyron surpassed 400 km/h (248 mph) with a 1,001-horsepower quad-turbo W16 engine that the automaker became the undisputed king of speed. Several automakers have gone faster since, and some of Bugatti's records may have been disputed, but Bugatti will always have been the first, and it's continued to set record after record since.















