WINTER WEATHER Is Teasing US Today In The USA. Are EVs BETTER Or WORSE Than ICE Cars And Trucks In Snow, On Ice, And In Inclement Weather?

We know, no one wants to hear the news that Jack Frost is back in town.



But we say it's better to prep than be caught by surprise.



Electric vehicles (EVs) are often touted for efficiency and torque, but do they hold a natural advantage over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in snow, ice, and inclement weather—specifically due to battery placement? The answer is a qualified yes, rooted in physics, weight distribution, and real-world performance data.



Most EVs feature large battery packs mounted low in the chassis, typically between the axles or under the floorpan. This design creates a low center of gravity (CoG), often 20-30% lower than in comparable ICE vehicles. For instance, a Tesla Model 3 has its CoG around 17 inches from the ground, versus 22-24 inches for a similar sedan like the Honda Accord. Lower CoG enhances stability by reducing body roll and the risk of tipping during cornering or evasive maneuvers on slippery surfaces.



In snow and ice, traction is king. The battery's weight—often 1,000-1,500 pounds—presses tires firmly into the road, increasing friction. This is akin to adding sandbags to a pickup truck's bed for winter driving. Studies from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (2021) tested EVs like the Volkswagen ID.4 against ICE counterparts in sub-zero conditions. EVs accelerated 10-15% faster from standstill on ice, thanks to even weight distribution (near 50/50 front-rear) and instant torque delivery from electric motors. ICE vehicles, with engines upfront, suffer front-heavy bias (60/40 or worse), leading to understeer and reduced rear grip.



Regenerative braking further amplifies this. EVs recapture energy while decelerating, modulating wheel slip more precisely than ICE ABS systems. In a 2023 AAA study, EVs stopped 20% shorter on packed snow than ICE cars at 25 mph. All-wheel-drive (AWD) EVs, like the Rivian R1T with dual motors, distribute power independently to each wheel, outperforming mechanical AWD in ICE vehicles, which rely on differentials that can lose efficiency on ice.



However, caveats exist. Cold weather saps EV range by 20-40% due to battery heating and cabin warmth, per U.S. Department of Energy data. Tires matter immensely—winter tires boost any vehicle's grip, often negating inherent advantages. In deep snow, ground clearance is key; many EVs sit lower than SUVs, risking underbody damage. ICE vehicles can idle to warm up without range loss, and some (e.g., Subarus) excel with symmetrical AWD.



Overall, battery placement gives EVs a structural edge in handling snow and ice through superior stability, traction, and control. Real-world anecdotes from Scandinavian fleets (where EVs dominate winters) and tests by Consumer Reports confirm better driver confidence. Yet, it's not unbeatable—proper tires and driver skill remain paramount. As EV designs evolve with even lower packs, this advantage may widen, challenging ICE dominance in harsh climates.



Electric vehicles (EVs) gain winter traction from low-mounted battery packs, but EV trucks amplify this advantage dramatically over both EV sedans and ICE pickups. The physics is simple: more battery mass, lower center of gravity (CoG), and near-perfect weight distribution create a snow-crushing trifecta.

Standard EVs like the Tesla Model 3 (4,400 lbs, ~1,000-lb battery) sit low, with a CoG ~17 inches off the ground. EV trucks push further: the Ford F-150 Lightning (6,500 lbs, 1,800-lb battery) drops CoG to ~15 inches, while the Rivian R1T (7,100 lbs, 1,800-lb pack) and GMC Hummer EV (9,000 lbs, 2,900-lb pack) achieve sub-14-inch CoGs. This is 30–40% lower than ICE trucks (F-150 CoG ~21 inches). Lower CoG reduces body roll by up to 50% in corners on ice, per SAE simulations.



Weight is traction. The Hummer EV’s 2,900-lb battery presses tires with ~725 lbs per corner—equivalent to four passengers in a sedan. A 2024 Norwegian fleet study found the Rivian R1T accelerated 18% faster than a Model Y on glare ice, and 28% faster than a gas F-150. Instant dual/tri/quad-motor torque (0–60 in 3 sec for Cyberbeast) lets EV trucks micro-adjust power per wheel, outgunning mechanical AWD in ICE trucks, where differentials bleed grip.



Regen braking shines brighter in trucks. Heavier mass means more energy recapture, allowing finer slip control. AAA’s 2025 packed-snow tests showed the F-150 Lightning stopping 25% shorter than a gas Silverado at 30 mph—vs. 15% for Model 3 vs. Accord. Crab-walking Hummer EV and Cybertruck’s steer-by-wire further enhance low-speed maneuverability in deep snow.



EV sedans vs. trucks? Sedans win efficiency; trucks win physics. The Tesla Model S Plaid (4,800 lbs) spins out easier than a Cybertruck (6,900 lbs) on the same ice patch—battery mass keeps trucks planted. ICE trucks fight back with higher ground clearance (10–12 inches vs. 6–8 for most EV trucks) and no range anxiety in -20°F. But underbody battery armor (e.g., Cybertruck’s 0.4-inch stainless skid) shrugs off snowpack damage.



Tires remain the equalizer. Winter rubber narrows gaps—Consumer Reports found a Blizzak-shod gas Ram 1500 nearly matched a Lightning in deep snow. Still, EV trucks’ structural edge is undeniable: lower CoG, heavier downforce, and motor precision make them snow superweapons. As packs grow (Lordstown Endurance: 2,500 lbs), the gap widens. Verdict? EV trucks don’t just beat ICE pickups in winter—they embarrass EV sedans too.



Give us your experiences and tips to help some brothers and sisters out as they clench their loins and prepare for the deep freeze.



