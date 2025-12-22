WORKIN' AT THE CAR WASH! For SOME, It Pays MORE Than You THINK! They're CLEANING UP!

In today's tight labor market, many industries face challenges filling positions, particularly in skilled or hands-on roles like those in motorsports and racing teams. Companies often wonder why qualified candidates aren't applying, despite open postings. A prime example comes from Buc-ee's, the beloved Texas-based travel center chain, which has gained attention for its aggressive approach to attracting talent through competitive compensation and benefits.

Operators at Buc-ee's car washes earn nearly $50,000 annually, complete with three weeks of paid time off, comprehensive healthcare coverage, and premium pay for weekend shifts. Car wash managers command salaries exceeding $125,000. These figures, paired with perks like weekly pay and holiday premiums, help Buc-ee's maintain staffed operations in a high-demand environment.

This strategy serves as a valuable reference for racing industry employers grappling with hiring shortages: offering above-market wages and strong benefits can draw in reliable workers where traditional pay scales fall short.








