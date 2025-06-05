Waymo Renews Deal With Jaguar - Buys 2,000 More iPace SUVs

The sleek Jaguar I-Pace hit the streets in 2018 as one of the first modern electric efforts from a company that wasn't Tesla. And even though Jag axed the pioneering model from its lineup last year, Waymo isn't done with it yet. Alphabet's self-driving taxi company will deploy 2,000 more autonomous I-Paces to its robotaxi service through the end of 2026, it said in a Monday press release. The firm also said it currently has 1,500 of them ferrying passengers around in various U.S. cities, which is notable because Waymo doesn't typically like to talk openly about the size of its fleet.



