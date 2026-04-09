Waymo's Chinese Built Self Driving Taxis Set To Invade 14 US Cities

Waymo began public driverless ride-hailing services in Denver, San Diego, and Tampa on September 1, expanding its U.S. operating footprint to 14 cities. Denver and San Diego launched with the Zeekr-built Ojai as the exclusive vehicle platform, giving Waymo’s newest robotaxi a larger role as the company transitions away from its Jaguar I-Pace fleet.

The Waymo Ojai, internally identified as the Zeekr CM1e and previously associated with the Zeekr RT designation, is manufactured in Ningbo, China, before being shipped to the United States for autonomous-system integration in Mesa, Arizona. Zeekr supplies the vehicle platform, while Waymo supplies the autonomous driving system, computing hardware, and sensors. Magna is involved in downstream integration.