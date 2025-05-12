What Do We Know About Toyota's New Twin Turbo V8?

With its new GR GT, Toyota is getting back into the halo supercar game, in much the same way it did in 1967 with the Jag E-Type-like 2000GT, and in 2010 with the Lexus LFA. Only this time, instead of naturally aspirated inline-six or V-10 engines, it's going for the supercar-standard 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8—albeit enhanced with Toyota's hallmark hybridization. We've been warned to expect detailed information to be dribbled out over the next few months, but here's everything Toyota has admitted to so far, along with what we've been able to dig up or observe from photos.

