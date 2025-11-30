What Is More Infuriating? The Price of Gas OR Charging In Blue States RIGHT NOW?

Nothing triggers an American faster than getting hosed at the pump—or the plug. As of November 30, 2025, the national gas average sits at a forgiving $3.02, but the real party is in red states. Oklahoma drivers are laughing all the way to the lake: dozens of stations in Tulsa and OKC are slinging regular for $1.97–$1.99 a gallon, a price Californians haven’t seen since the Clinton administration. Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom’s California is still bleeding $4.63 a gallon—forty percent above the national average—despite the governor’s nonstop victory laps about “leading the clean-energy transition.”
Newsom talks a slick game: “California is building the future,” “We’re crushing climate change,” “EVs for everyone by 2035.” The reality? A decade of his policies have delivered the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., chronic refinery outages, the nation’s most punitive gas taxes, and rolling blackouts that make fast-charging during peak hours a fantasy. His own California Energy Commission admits the grid can’t handle current EV demand, let alone the 12.5 million zero-emission vehicles he’s mandating in ten years. Translation: the man who banned new gas-car sales also presides over a state where public charging now routinely costs more per mile than gasoline.
Home charging in California averages 33–40 ¢/kWh (78 % higher than 2019), but public DC fast chargers—your only option if you rent or road-trip—are slamming drivers with 56–69 ¢/kWh once time-of-use and “demand charges” kick in. That’s $25–$35 to add 150 miles in a Tesla, often while you wait 45 minutes for a broken or ICE’d stall. In Newsom’s California, “fast” charging is now slower and pricier than filling a V8 pickup in Oklahoma for twenty bucks.
Across the bay in supposedly pragmatic New York, it’s the same story on a colder day: public rates pushing 64 ¢/kWh, winter range cuts of 30–40 %, and a governor who copies Newsom’s talking points while the grid teeters.
So what’s more infuriating? Gas that’s under two dollars and five minutes a fill in free America, or living under governors who promise utopia and deliver $70 fill-ups that take an hour and still leave you stranded when the next charger is occupied by a Cybertruck doing 11 kW on a 350 kW stall?
Newsom can keep the speeches. The rest of us will keep the receipts—and the sub-$2 gas in states that never believed his hype in the first place. His words and other blue state leaders words may sound good, but their actual records are GARBAGE.