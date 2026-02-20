What Is Old Is New Again - Detroit Three Want To Bring Back Sedans

It’s said that things go in cycles, and that’s true of the car industry, too. In the wake of the Great Recession, American automakers pledged to heed consumers’ pleas for more small cars and sedans. The Big Three kept up the act for maybe five or six years, then unceremoniously began killing them off again in favor of more profitable SUVs. Fast forward to the present day, and the prices of new vehicles and a great many goods are hitting new heights, so it should come as little surprise that Detroit is once again entertaining sedans. For now. General Motors President Mark Reuss recently said that he “would kill to have a hybrid-electric sedan,” and that GM is “working on how to do that.” It shouldn’t be complicated, though. Credit to Ford CEO Jim Farley, who recognizes that other companies worked that out long ago; it’s just the Americans who seem to be allergic to the solution.



