What Vehicle Would You Gift Your Dad for Father’s Day If You Could? Which One Would Make his Dreams Come True?

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the men who’ve shaped our lives with love, guidance, and maybe a few dad jokes. If money were no object and you could surprise your dad with a vehicle—new or used—what would you choose? Would it be a sleek, modern ride loaded with the latest tech, or a classic that sparks nostalgia? This Father’s Day, let’s reflect on the perfect vehicle for the dads still with us and those who live on in our memories.



For fathers still here, picture the moment you hand over the keys. What vehicle matches your dad’s personality? Is he the adventurous type, always planning road trips to mountains or beaches? Maybe you’d pick a rugged off-roader that can handle any trail he dreams of conquering. Or is he a city dweller who loves the hustle and bustle? A stylish sedan with a smooth ride and top-notch sound system might be his vibe. Perhaps he’s a practical man, hauling tools or helping friends move. A sturdy pickup or spacious SUV could be the gift that keeps him rolling in comfort and utility. Think about his daily life—his hobbies, his quirks. Does he need room for golf clubs, fishing gear, or grandkids? Would he geek out over hybrid efficiency or roar with joy at a high-performance engine? Whatever you choose, imagine his face lighting up as he takes it for a spin, knowing you picked something just for him.



Now, let’s pause to honor the fathers who’ve passed. If you could reach back in time, what vehicle would you have gifted them? Maybe your dad was a gearhead who spent weekends under the hood of his beloved ride. A vintage muscle car might’ve brought back memories of his youth, cruising with friends. Or perhaps he was the family man who packed the station wagon for vacations. A restored classic from his era could’ve been a heartfelt nod to those days. Think about what he loved—did he dream of a convertible for windy coastal drives, or a tough truck that matched his work-hard spirit? Reflect on the stories he told, the cars he admired, or the ones he wished he’d owned. Choosing a vehicle for him now is a way to keep his memory alive, to imagine one more ride together, laughing and sharing stories.



Whether your dad is here or watching from above, the act of choosing a vehicle is deeply personal. It’s about capturing who they are or were, what made them smile, and how they moved through the world. So, readers, I ask you: what vehicle would you pick for your dad this Father’s Day? What new or used ride would suit his style, his dreams, his legacy? Share your thoughts, and let’s celebrate the fathers who’ve driven us forward, in every sense of the word.



My dad was a Dodge guy (Dodge 440 Monaco and 383 Polara's) but he always told me if he had the $$$, he'd want a 911.













