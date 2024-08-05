What Would Happen If The UAW Unionized White Collar Auto Workers?

The UAW achieved a once unthinkable victory last month when workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant voted to join the union. That momentum could continue next week as approximately 5,000 employees in Vance, Alabama will vote on whether or not to unionize a Mercedes plant. However, we’re more interested in white collar workers as automakers seem determined to thin their ranks. Tesla and Stellantis have had high-profile cullings as of late, but they’re far from alone as Ford and General Motors also slashed jobs last year. While a number of reductions were done through buyouts, taking money or taking a chance aren’t two options you want to be presented with.



