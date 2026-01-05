What’s More Ridiculous In 2026: Pickup Trucks That Are Almost $90K Or A Toyota 4Runner That Edges $70,000?

In 2026, the automotive market continues to push boundaries on pricing, turning everyday workhorses and adventure vehicles into near-luxury statements. Full-size pickup trucks from brands like Ford, Ram, GMC, and Chevrolet now routinely approach or exceed $90,000 in top trims, loaded with tech, premium materials, and massive power. Meanwhile, Toyota’s iconic 4Runner, long a benchmark for reliable off-roading, hits around $70,000 in its flagship TRD Pro configuration. But which is more absurd in today’s economy—a hulking pickup flirting with six figures or a midsize SUV demanding luxury-car money?



Let’s start with pickups. The 2026 Ford F-150, America’s bestselling vehicle, starts reasonably in base trims but skyrockets in models like the Lariat, Platinum, or King Ranch. Fully optioned Platinums can easily crest $80,000–$90,000, boasting features like massaging seats, adaptive suspension, and BlueCruise hands-free driving. Ram’s 1500 Tungsten trim pushes even further, nearing $90,000 with 24-way power seats, a passenger-side screen, and quilted leather that rivals high-end sedans. GMC Sierra Denali Ultimates add open-pore wood, Super Cruise, and 22-inch wheels, often landing in the same stratosphere.



These trucks aren’t just haulers anymore; they’re mobile offices and family lounges with towing capacities over 13,000 pounds and interiors quieter than some luxury SUVs.



Yet, for many buyers, a $90,000 pickup feels excessive when base models start under $40,000 and deliver core capability. Inflation, supply chain issues, and demand for tech have driven averages up—transaction prices for full-size trucks now hover around $60,000–$70,000, but those loaded examples dominate dealer lots and ads.



Now, the Toyota 4Runner. Redesigned recently, the 2026 model starts at about $43,000 for the SR5, but climb to the TRD Pro or Trailhunter, and you’re looking at $68,000–$70,000. That’s for a midsize, body-on-frame SUV with 6,000-pound towing, legendary reliability, and serious off-road gear like Fox shocks, skid plates, and a stabilizer disconnect. The hybrid i-Force Max powertrain adds torque and efficiency, but no V8 roar or massive bed.



Historically, 4Runners topped out in the $50,000s; jumping to $70,000 feels like a shock, especially against competitors like the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco that offer similar adventure creds for less in base forms.



So, what’s more ridiculous? A $90,000 pickup offers undeniable utility—huge payload, towing for boats or trailers, and space for crews or gear. It’s a tool that doubles as a status symbol, justified for contractors, families, or enthusiasts needing real work capability. The 4Runner at $70,000, however, is purely lifestyle-driven: no bed for lumber, less interior room, and towing half of a full-size truck’s max. It’s rugged romance, but paying luxury prices for a vehicle that’s essentially an overbuilt trail machine seems steeper when cross-shopped against actual luxury SUVs.



Inflation hits everything, and features like giant touchscreens, advanced driver aids, and premium audio add thousands. But in 2026, with economic pressures on many households, dropping near-six figures on a truck—or even $70,000 on a niche off-roader—raises eyebrows.



Readers, what do you think? Is a loaded pickup pushing $90,000 the bigger absurdity, given its practical roots turned extravagant? Or does a $70,000 4Runner take the cake, charging premium dough for midsize adventure without the versatility? Vote in the comments: which feels more out of touch in 2026?



