When Does A Hybrid Not Act Like A Hybrid? When It Is The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Of Course

If you were blindfolded and led into a random car, and then somehow managed to drive it safely, could you nail the make and model? Please don’t pull a Ricky Bobby and drive blindfolded (and let alone with a mountain lion as co-pilot); I’m merely asking if you’ve ever driven a car with so much personality that you can tell it apart from anything else on the road. I have, a handful of times, and most recently with the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. The 992.2-gen GTS gets a handsome refresh for 2025, but the most significant and obvious change lies deep in the engine bay. Wedged between the totally new 3.6-liter gas engine and the transaxle is a 40-kW electric motor, which adds 53 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque to the stellar single-turbo flat-six. Combined, the 911 GTS puts out a hefty 533 hp and 450 torques. And on my tester, all that power and twist went to the rear wheels only.



Read Article