Which Is More Important, High Horsepower Or Great Tires?

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:29 AM

Views : 614 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When you consider how horsepower figures have increased over recent years, the result would look something like a mountain on a graph. The auto industry went through a phase where horsepower was increasing steadily, only for those performance figures suddenly to shoot skyward with no signs of a peak.
 
In many respects today, horsepower is the headline metric for manufacturers, and it's one of the easiest ways for them to signal superiority. Many companies use four-digit horsepower outputs to suggest they are masters of speed, and the 1,000-hp car is no longer a fantasy but a product available today from many OEMs.


Read Article


Which Is More Important, High Horsepower Or Great Tires?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)