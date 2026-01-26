Which Is More Important, High Horsepower Or Great Tires?

When you consider how horsepower figures have increased over recent years, the result would look something like a mountain on a graph. The auto industry went through a phase where horsepower was increasing steadily, only for those performance figures suddenly to shoot skyward with no signs of a peak. In many respects today, horsepower is the headline metric for manufacturers, and it's one of the easiest ways for them to signal superiority. Many companies use four-digit horsepower outputs to suggest they are masters of speed, and the 1,000-hp car is no longer a fantasy but a product available today from many OEMs.



