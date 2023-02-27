Which Premium Auto Manufacturer In The Last 50 Years Had The GOAT Portfolio And What Was The Year They Had It?

When it comes to premium auto manufacturers, several brands come to mind, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche. These brands have been producing high-end vehicles for many years, and they have built a reputation for themselves as leaders in the luxury car market. However, when it comes to the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) portfolio in the last 50 years, one brand stands out: Mercedes-Benz.



Mercedes-Benz has had many great lineups over the years, but its GOAT portfolio came in 1981 with the introduction of the W126 S-Class.



The W126 S-Class was a full-size luxury sedan that was designed to be the best car in the world. It was introduced in September 1979 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and went on sale in September 1980. The W126 S-Class was not just any luxury car; it was a technological marvel that set new standards in safety, comfort, and performance.



The W126 S-Class had a sleek and elegant exterior design that was both stylish and aerodynamic. The car's interior was luxurious and spacious, with comfortable leather seats and state-of-the-art features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a high-quality sound system.



The W126 S-Class was also equipped with advanced safety features, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and a reinforced body structure. These safety features were groundbreaking at the time, and they set new standards for safety in the automotive industry.



Under the hood, the W126 S-Class had a range of powerful engines that delivered excellent performance. The car was available with a variety of gasoline and diesel engines, all of which were smooth and powerful. The car's suspension system was also advanced, providing a comfortable ride while still maintaining excellent handling.



The W126 S-Class was not just a luxury car; it was a statement of excellence and innovation. Mercedes-Benz had set out to create the best car in the world, and with the W126 S-Class, they had achieved that goal.



Since the introduction of the W126 S-Class in 1981, Mercedes-Benz has continued to produce exceptional vehicles that have pushed the boundaries of luxury and performance. The company has introduced new models such as the E-Class, the S-Class, the CLS, and the AMG GT, all of which have been well-received by consumers.



However, the W126 S-Class remains Mercedes-Benz's GOAT portfolio. This car set new standards in luxury, safety, and performance, and it represented the pinnacle of automotive engineering in the 1980s. The W126 S-Class was not just a car; it was a symbol of excellence and innovation that defined Mercedes-Benz as a premium auto manufacturer.



It is worth noting that other premium auto manufacturers have also had their moments of glory. BMW, for instance, introduced the E30 M3 in 1986, which quickly became one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. Audi introduced the Quattro in 1980, which revolutionized the way we think about all-wheel-drive vehicles. Porsche has also introduced several iconic models over the years, including the 911 and the Boxster.



However, when it comes to the GOAT portfolio in the last 50 years, Mercedes-Benz's W126 S-Class stands out as the best. This car represented the pinnacle of automotive engineering in the 1980s, and it set new standards in luxury, safety, and performance. Mercedes-Benz has continued to produce exceptional vehicles over the years, but the W126 S-Class from 1981 will always be remembered as the company's greatest lineup.



That being said one could argue BMW had the GOAT portfolio in 2000.



In 2000, BMW had an impressive lineup of cars that showcased the company's engineering and design prowess. This was a time when BMW was at the height of its power, and the company's portfolio included several iconic models, including the BMW M5, BMW 7 Series, BMW Z8, and the BMW X5.



The BMW M5 was one of the most popular sports sedans of all time. It was powered by a 4.9-liter V8 engine that produced 394 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The M5 had a top speed of 155 mph and could go from 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The M5 was also available with a 6-speed manual transmission, which made it a favorite among car enthusiasts.



The BMW 7 Series was a luxury sedan that was available with several engine options, including a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produced 282 horsepower and a 5.4-liter V12 engine that produced 326 horsepower. The 7 Series was also available with several features, including a navigation system, a premium sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.



The BMW Z8 was a luxury sports car that was powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produced 400 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. The Z8 had a top speed of 155 mph and could go from 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The Z8 was also available with several features, including a navigation system, a premium sound system, and heated seats.



The BMW X5 was one of the first luxury SUVs on the market. It was available with several engine options, including a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produced 282 horsepower and a 4.6-liter V8 engine that produced 347 horsepower. The X5 was also available with several features, including a navigation system, a premium sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.



In addition to these iconic models, BMW had several other cars in its portfolio that were popular among consumers. The BMW 3 Series was a compact executive car that was available as a sedan, coupe, and convertible. It was powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produced up to 333 horsepower. The BMW 5 Series was a mid-size executive car that was available as a sedan and wagon. It was powered by several engine options, including a 4.8-liter V8 engine that produced 360 horsepower. The BMW Z3 was a two-seat convertible that was powered by several engine options, including a 3.2-liter inline-six engine that produced 315 horsepower.



One of the reasons why BMW had such a great portfolio in 2000 was its focus on innovation and design. The company was constantly pushing the boundaries of what was possible with automotive engineering, and this showed in its lineup of cars. BMW was also able to appeal to a wide range of consumers with its portfolio, offering everything from luxury sedans to sports cars and SUVs.



Another reason why BMW had such a great portfolio in 2000 was its ability to cater to the needs of consumers. The company understood what people were looking for in a car, and it was able to deliver with its lineup of vehicles. Whether someone was looking for a luxury sedan, a sports car, or an SUV, BMW had a car that would fit their needs.



BMW's portfolio in 2000 also had a significant impact on the automotive industry as a whole. The company's commitment to innovation and design helped to set new standards for what a premium car could be. Other manufacturers began to take notice of what BMW was doing and started to follow suit, leading to a wave of new luxury cars that were more advanced and stylish than ever before.



Overall, BMW's portfolio in 2000 was the GOAT when it comes to premium auto manufacturers in the last 25 years. The company's focus on innovation and design, combined with its ability to cater to the needs of consumers, resulted in a lineup of cars that were truly impressive. Even today, more than two decades later, BMW's cars from that era are still highly regarded and sought after by car enthusiasts around the world.



So which would YOU say was the GOAT portfolio over the last 50 years?





