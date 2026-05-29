Which Sports Car Segment Will The Dodge Copperhead Target?

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:04 AM

Views : 272 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Back in 1997, Dodge surprised enthusiasts and the media when it unveiled a strange little concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. This seemed out of step with a company known for teasing brute-force monsters, but Dodge said its new Copperhead concept would be smaller, lighter, cheaper, and more attainable. Some enthusiasts dubbed it a "baby Viper" as an entry point into the company's performance culture. When the dust settled, the Copperhead had disappeared. Fast-forward to today, and the Copperhead idea seems to be back, but it may now represent something quite different from that original tease.

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Which Sports Car Segment Will The Dodge Copperhead Target?

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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