Why Are There So Many Hypercars On The Market?

I'm going to rattle off some names and see how many you recognize. Ready? Apollo, Aspark, Czinger, Dallara, De Tomaso, Delage, Gordon Murray Automotive, McMurtry, Praga, Picasso, Rezvani, Zenvo. How many did you get? One? Maybe two?
 
Those aren't prescription drugs (talk to your doctor before taking Delage)—every single one of those companies builds a supercar or hypercar in the year of our Lord 2024. You probably have no idea what half of those vehicles even look like or where they’re built. Still, investors are dumping millions into many of these companies in hopes of becoming the next Bugatti.
 


