With EVs Getting CRUSHED At Resale, Tell Us WHY the Cybertruck Is Defying The Odds On The Used Market?

In the evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), resale values have become a sore spot for owners and investors alike. As of early 2026, data reveals a stark reality: most EVs are depreciating at alarming rates, often losing 30-50% of their value within the first few years. According to industry analyses, models like the Tesla Model S and Model Y have seen drops of 14-16% in just one year, while broader EV markets report five-year depreciation exceeding 58%—far outpacing gas-powered cars at around 45%. Factors driving this include rapid technological advancements rendering older batteries obsolete, fluctuating incentives, and an influx of new models flooding the used market. Used EV prices have stabilized somewhat in 2025, averaging around $27,800, but that's still a 32% year-over-year decline. Luxury EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E are hit hardest, with some shedding over 70% in value after five years.



Yet, amid this "EV depreciation shock," Tesla's Cybertruck appears to defy expectations in some narratives. Launched in late 2023 at premium prices starting around $100,000 for Foundation Series models, early resale values dipped sharply—some units trading at $60,000-70,000 after a year, a 30-40% loss. However, recent appraisals suggest stabilization, with low-mileage examples holding in the $75,000-85,000 range as production ramps up and non-Foundation variants hit $79,990. Despite recalls and hype fatigue, it's the top-selling EV pickup in the U.S., outselling rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. Owners praise its unique stainless-steel exoskeleton, off-road prowess, and cultural cachet, potentially bolstering demand.



