With The Average Tax Refund Reaching $4,000 Which Car Are You Going To Buy?

Look, we get it. Sometimes, it's tax return season, and you've probably got a few thousand dollars coming back your way. Do you use it for a down payment on a factory-fresh Mazda3 or Kia Telluride? Save it for a rainy day? Pay off some debt? Pick up the supplies for that home renovation you've been putting off? Trouble is, all of that is boring. Instead, wouldn't it be cool to blow the tax return on a frivolous automotive purchase you've been dreaming about? If you agree, you're a totally normal gearhead, and you're also in the right place. Below, we're highlighting some of the coolest cars you can buy for around the same amount as the average tax return of $4,000. Each model below was chosen for its special place in history, its pedigree, and its presence in the used market today, for around the $4,000 mark.



