Would You Consider The Audi RS Q8 Over A Lamborghini Urus?

The Lamborghini Urus is a performance SUV that arrived with a brutal twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and permanent all-wheel-drive. It's blisteringly fast and has the kind of performance you can take from the back roads and onto the track, while the inside drips with premium materials, style, and technology. However, there's another vehicle out there that compares. The Audi RS Q8, and it compares so well as the chassis and drivetrain are what's shipped out to Italy for Lamborghini to go to work on. Now, there are reasons why the Lamborghini Urus costs over $240,000 compared to the RS Q8's $138,200 price tag. Yes, all that shipping is expensive and so is the Lamborghini badge tax, and there is some extra performance. However, we believe that just beyond the RS Q8 is where the point of diminishing returns kicks in.



