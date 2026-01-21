Would You Fork Out Over $55,000 In Cash For A Decked Out Corolla?

The GR Corolla is a rare type of enthusiast car. Other than the Subaru WRX, it's the only AWD car left that offers a manual transmission. And while we'd recommend the extra engagement of the manual and supporting the "Save the Manuals" cause, in 2025 it began offering a fantastic new eight-speed "Direct Automatic Transmission" with very quick shifts. For those that have to endure grueling traffic but still want to have fun, the spicy little GR Corolla with the automatic could be just the thing. For anyone that's been living under a rock the past few years, the GR Corolla is a pretty special car. It filled the void left by the abrupt departure of the Subaru WRX STI by bringing its own rally-derived powertrain and heritage into a fun and lightweight package based on an economy car. It even has 300 horsepower and a center differential controller just like the old STIs.



