Xiaomi Admits It Bought Teslas And Reverse Engineered Them To Make The SU7 EV

Xiaomi’s rise to become one of China’s most popular car brands has been meteoric, due in large part to it already being a massive and hugely popular consumer electronics brand. Their SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV have already been proven to be very competitive, albeit with a few teething issues. Even so, Xiaomi’s leadership has been open about one thing in particular: the importance of learning directly from rivals like Tesla. While recently speaking at an event in China, Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun shared that earlier this year, the company purchased three Tesla Model Ys and proceeded to disassemble them and study every single component. It’s safe to assume Xiaomi likely carried out a similar exercise with the Model 3 when developing its first car, the SU7.



