Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Software Update Restricts HP To 888 From 1,526 Due To Safety Reasons

Have you ever upgraded your phone or computer to the latest operating system and instantly regretted the decision, wishing you could just go back to the earlier version? That’s a scenario familiar to Chinese owners of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra who discovered an update cost them around 650 hp.

The Ultra is the halo car in Xiaomi’s phenomenally successful SU7 lineup, a rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT that costs a quarter as much and has laid waste to the German car at various racetracks thanks to its incredible 1,526 hp (1,548 PS / 1,138 kW) triple-motor drivetrain.