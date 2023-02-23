YOU ARE THE WEAKEST LINK! Why NO Powerboost Hybrid YET For The 2023 Ford Expedition? No-Brainer Right?

The Ford Expedition has long been a popular choice for families who need a large and capable SUV that can haul people and cargo with ease. And while the Expedition shares many of its mechanical components with the Ford F-150 pickup truck, there is one major feature missing from the Expedition lineup that has many wondering why it hasn't been added: the PowerBoost hybrid engine.



The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid engine is a relatively new addition to the Ford lineup, but it has quickly gained a following thanks to its combination of power and efficiency. The hybrid powertrain combines a 3.5-liter V6 engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, while also providing impressive fuel economy ratings of up to 24 mpg combined. So why hasn't this technology made its way to the Expedition yet?



One possible reason for the lack of a PowerBoost hybrid Expedition is simply timing. The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid engine was introduced for the 2021 model year, and it's possible that Ford is still working on adapting the technology to the Expedition platform. Developing a new powertrain for a vehicle is a complex process that can take years, and it's possible that Ford simply hasn't had enough time to bring a hybrid Expedition to market yet.



Another possibility is that Ford has been focusing its efforts on electrifying its smaller vehicles, such as the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and the upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. These vehicles have garnered a lot of attention and are likely to be big sellers for Ford, so it's possible that the company has prioritized their development over a hybrid Expedition.



It's also worth noting that the Expedition is already one of the more fuel-efficient vehicles in its class, thanks in part to its use of a 10-speed automatic transmission and a lightweight aluminum body. The standard 3.5-liter V6 engine in the Expedition is rated at 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, while still managing to achieve up to 20 mpg combined. While a hybrid powertrain would undoubtedly improve the Expedition's fuel economy even further, it's possible that Ford doesn't see it as a priority given the vehicle's already respectable efficiency ratings.



That said, there are certainly compelling reasons for Ford to introduce a PowerBoost hybrid Expedition. For one, the added fuel efficiency would be a major selling point in a segment where many buyers are looking for vehicles that can haul their families and gear without breaking the bank at the gas pump. Additionally, a hybrid powertrain could provide added benefits such as improved low-end torque and smoother power delivery, making the Expedition even more capable and refined than it already is.





















Ultimately, it's unclear why Ford hasn't yet introduced a PowerBoost hybrid Expedition, but it's possible that we could see one in the near future. As the demand for more efficient and eco-friendly vehicles continues to grow, it seems likely that Ford will eventually introduce a hybrid powertrain to the Expedition lineup. Whether that happens sooner rather than later remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: a hybrid Expedition would be a welcome addition to the Ford family, and would likely prove to be a hit with buyers who value efficiency and performance.





