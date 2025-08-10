Yangwang Engineer Claims The U9 Is Capable Of 400 MPH

You'll never actually be able to use a car capable of hitting 300 mph on public roads, and it would be so wildly dangerous to try that I'd hope you'd go straight to jail (if you survived). But that doesn't mean it isn't still cool to see the Bugatti Chiron's top-speed record fall, even if the record was broken by an EV built in China that no one reading this will likely ever see on the road, much less get a chance to drive. I mean, it's not every day a new car gets crowned the fastest car in the world, even if Yangwang only plans to build 30 examples. Back in August, the U9 hit 293.54 mph, but that was only the Track Edition. Only a few weeks later, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme hit 308 mph, officially making it the fastest street-legal production car ever built. That's got to be pretty exciting for young car enthusiasts, but you know who else is excited? Engineers, including our favorite engineer-turned-YouTuber, Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fame. And with a new record set, you better believe it's time to break out the whiteboard, crack open some dry-erase markers and talk numbers.











