You Can Equip That New Mustang Dark Horse SC You Wanted With $70,000 Worth Of Options

Ford won’t lock its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 behind the Mustang GTD for long. Coming soon is the Dark Horse SC, a mighty leap from the regular Dark Horse that not only makes more power but also incorporates racecar-derived aero elements. The Blue Oval automaker revealed this new performance pony back in January, and now we know how much it’ll cost: $105,485 and way, way up.
 
You get the entry-level Dark Horse SC for that money, which offers a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, upgraded aero and cooling, Variable Traction Control from the GTD, and next-gen MagneRide damping. In short, it’s more car than practically anyone would ever need. But it’s only the start of what Ford is doing with this go-fast coupe.


