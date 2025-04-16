You Can Now Lease Your Next Hyundai On Amazon

Amazon Autos, the American e-commerce giant’s online dealer marketplace, has added the ability to lease a new car online. Previously, the car-shopping site offered financing options and cash payments secured with an online deposit.

Now, shoppers lease a new car from the comfort of their homes. All this being said, the only carmaker actively involved in Amazon’s car-selling business is Hyundai.

That’s good news for those who are looking to lease a new Hyundai EV like the Kona, Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 but don’t want to go through the traditional dealership experience, which can be a bit daunting or even irritating. The even better news is that eligible customers can benefit from the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs when leasing through Amazon Autos–in fact, leasing is currently the only way to get the tax credit when purchasing a new Hyundai EV in the United States.