You Can Now Lease Your Next Hyundai On Amazon

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:48 AM

Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Amazon Autos, the American e-commerce giant’s online dealer marketplace, has added the ability to lease a new car online. Previously, the car-shopping site offered financing options and cash payments secured with an online deposit.
 
Now, shoppers lease a new car from the comfort of their homes. All this being said, the only carmaker actively involved in Amazon’s car-selling business is Hyundai. 
 
That’s good news for those who are looking to lease a new Hyundai EV like the Kona, Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 but don’t want to go through the traditional dealership experience, which can be a bit daunting or even irritating. The even better news is that eligible customers can benefit from the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs when leasing through Amazon Autos–in fact, leasing is currently the only way to get the tax credit when purchasing a new Hyundai EV in the United States.


Read Article


You Can Now Lease Your Next Hyundai On Amazon

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)