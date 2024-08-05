YouTuber MrBeast Scoops Up 25 Tesla Model 3s And 1 Cybertruck To Give Away For His 26th Birthday

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:14 AM

Views : 256 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, was born on May 7, 1998, which makes him 26 years old today. In his typical show of excess, he’s celebrating by casually handing out 26 Teslas. Because, you know, nothing says ‘happy birthday’ like playing Oprah with electric cars.
 
Donaldson announced the giveaway on Instagram (and his other social channels) today, in a video showing himself in a field surrounded by 25 Tesla Model 3s and a single Cybertruck, which is the “grand prize” in this contest.



 


Read Article


YouTuber MrBeast Scoops Up 25 Tesla Model 3s And 1 Cybertruck To Give Away For His 26th Birthday

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)